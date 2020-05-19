Information about ESFA Education and Skills agreements for 2020 to 2021

Overview

The agreements are formed of a main terms and conditions body and schedules. Background on the structure of the Education and Skills agreements can be found on the ESFA Education and Skills agreements 2019 to 2020 page, along with the previous years agreements.

The below tables set out the changes made to the 2019 to 2020 agreements for 2020 to 2021:

Education and Skills agreements schedule of changes 2020 to 2021 PDF , 390KB, 62 pages This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Main Terms and Conditions and Generic Schedules

Education and Skills conditions of funding 2020 to 2021 (College) PDF , 1.27MB, 101 pages This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Education and Skills conditions of funding 2020 to 2021 (Employer) PDF , 1.06MB, 88 pages This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Education and Skills conditions of funding 2020 to 2021 (Higher Education Institution) PDF , 1.12MB, 86 pages This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Education and Skills contract for services 2020 to 2021 (Independent Training Provider) PDF , 1.22MB, 118 pages This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Education and Skills conditions of funding 2020 to 2021 (Local Authority) PDF , 1.04MB, 87 pages This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Education and Skills conditions of funding 2020 to 2021 (Trust) PDF , 1.05MB, 88 pages This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

The main terms and conditions and generic schedules for Non-maintained special schools and SPIs will be published in July 2020.

Funding Specific Schedules

Advanced Learner Loans Schedules 1 and 2 (pay on actuals) PDF , 243KB, 9 pages This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Advanced Learner Loans Schedules 1 and 2 (pay on profile) PDF , 416KB, 10 pages This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

We aim to publish the remaining funding specific schedules in July 2020.