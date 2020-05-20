Funding for local authorities to spend on home-to-school travel for children from low-income families in 2017 to 2021.

Documents

Allocations for extended rights to free travel and general duty to promote sustainable travel: 2017 to 2021

ODS, 18.7KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Extended rights for home-to-school travel: grant determination letter - 2020 to 2021 financial year

PDF, 115KB, 2 pages

Details

The spreadsheet shows how much funding local authorities have received for free school travel in each financial year from 2017 to 2021.

Local authorities use this funding to pay for home-to-school travel for children from low income families as required by the Education Act 1996. Further information is available in the Home to School Travel and Transport statutory guidance.

Funding is paid directly from DfE to local authorities in monthly installments as a Section 31 grant.

Contact

Home to school travel team

EmailThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Published 17 December 2014
Last updated 20 May 2020 + show all updates

  1. Updated to include the grant allocations for 2020 to 2021.

  2. Updated with 2019 to 2020 funding allocations.

  3. Updated funding allocation spreadsheet.

  4. Updated allocations for extended rights to free travel and general duty to promote sustainable travel, to reflect 2015 to 2019. Updated grant determination letter for 2018 to 2019.

  5. Updated page with 2017 to 2018 allocations.

  6. Updated allocations document to include data for the 2016 to 2017 financial year; added grant determination letter.

  7. First published.

    Advertisement

    Teacher misconduct: disciplinary procedures
    Resources
    Guidance on the teacher misconduct regulatory system and disciplinary
    Telecoms field operative
    Resources
    Reference Number: ST0832Details of standardOccupation summaryThis occu
    Junior animator
    Resources
    KSBsKnowledgeK1: How to use own surroundings and research of visual, w