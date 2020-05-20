Funding for local authorities to spend on home-to-school travel for children from low-income families in 2017 to 2021.

Details

The spreadsheet shows how much funding local authorities have received for free school travel in each financial year from 2017 to 2021.

Local authorities use this funding to pay for home-to-school travel for children from low income families as required by the Education Act 1996. Further information is available in the Home to School Travel and Transport statutory guidance.

Funding is paid directly from DfE to local authorities in monthly installments as a Section 31 grant.

Contact

Home to school travel team

EmailThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.