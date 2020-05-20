Funding for local authorities to spend on home-to-school travel for children from low-income families in 2017 to 2021.
Allocations for extended rights to free travel and general duty to promote sustainable travel: 2017 to 2021
ODS, 18.7KB
Extended rights for home-to-school travel: grant determination letter - 2020 to 2021 financial year
PDF, 115KB, 2 pages
The spreadsheet shows how much funding local authorities have received for free school travel in each financial year from 2017 to 2021.
Local authorities use this funding to pay for home-to-school travel for children from low income families as required by the Education Act 1996. Further information is available in the Home to School Travel and Transport statutory guidance.
Funding is paid directly from DfE to local authorities in monthly installments as a Section 31 grant.
Home to school travel team
EmailThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Last updated 20 May 2020 + show all updates
Updated to include the grant allocations for 2020 to 2021.
Updated with 2019 to 2020 funding allocations.
Updated funding allocation spreadsheet.
Updated allocations for extended rights to free travel and general duty to promote sustainable travel, to reflect 2015 to 2019. Updated grant determination letter for 2018 to 2019.
Updated page with 2017 to 2018 allocations.
Updated allocations document to include data for the 2016 to 2017 financial year; added grant determination letter.
First published.
