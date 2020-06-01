Firm-level labour productivity measures from the Annual Business Survey, Great Britain: 1998 to 2018

This article uses firm-level data from the Annual Business Survey (ABS) and the Inter-Departmental Business Register (IDBR) to analyse labour productivity trends and distributions among businesses in the non-financial business economy. The coverage of businesses in this article includes Great Britain for the period 1998 to 2018.

Published 1 June 2020

