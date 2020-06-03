Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding Agency for academies, schools, colleges, local authorities and further education providers
Documents
ESFA Update further education: 3 June 2020
HTML
ESFA Update local authorities: 3 June 2020
HTML
Details
Items for further education
|Information
|latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19)
|Reminder
|submission of annual accounts
|Information
|R10 in-year qualification achievement rate
|Information
|individualised learner record (ILR) reporting - learners affected by COVID-19
|Information
|the National Careers Service Virtual Jobs Fair returns
Items for local authorities
|Information
|latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19)
|Information
|high needs import/export data
|Information
|special free school funding adjustments
|Information
|updates schools forum guidance
There are no items for local authorities this week.
Advertisement