ESFA Update further education: 3 June 2020

ESFA Update local authorities: 3 June 2020

Items for further education

Informationlatest information on coronavirus (COVID-19)
Remindersubmission of annual accounts
InformationR10 in-year qualification achievement rate
Informationindividualised learner record (ILR) reporting - learners affected by COVID-19
Informationthe National Careers Service Virtual Jobs Fair returns

Items for local authorities

Informationlatest information on coronavirus (COVID-19)
Informationhigh needs import/export data
Informationspecial free school funding adjustments
Informationupdates schools forum guidance

Qualifications attracting high value courses premium
Qualifications attracting high value courses premium
Higher education: reopening buildings and campuses
Higher education: reopening buildings and campuses
Modification notice: education health and care plans legislation changes
Modification notice: education health and care plans legislation changes

Published 3 June 2020