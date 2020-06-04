Sets out the financial support available to alternative provision (AP) schools and colleges to support current year 11 students into post-16 education.

This guidance sets out the financial support available to:

alternative provision ( AP ) schools

) schools colleges offering alternative provision

This one-off funding is intended to fund additional transition support provided by AP settings for year 11 pupils from now to the end of the 2020 autumn term.

Purpose of the fund

The AP cohort, a significant proportion of whom are in year 11, are already vulnerable and at greater risk of becoming not in education, employment or training ( NEET ) than their peers. These risks have increased since schools closed for most pupils and without substantial transition support, many of the current year 11s in AP are at heightened risk this year of becoming NEET . Becoming NEET limits life chances and engagement in education is a protective factor from a range of harms. Bespoke, needs-based interventions are needed to support these year 11 pupils transition to post-16 provision successfully.

Many of these students will attract some disadvantage funding when they are in the 16 to 19 phase. It is up to post-16 providers how they use this funding to support disadvantaged students, and we know some use it to help retain students.

We encourage the APs to engage with the further education sector to help ensure ex- AP pupils sustain their post-16 destinations and avoid becoming NEET .

We also strongly encourage AP settings to work with commissioners, whether local authorities or schools, and other local organisations including the voluntary and community sector, to put in place effective intervention packages. This is particularly pertinent to local authorities’ social care teams given pupils in AP are 13 times more likely to have a social worker than their mainstream peers. Interventions should draw on evidence-based practice wherever possible and be based on pupils’ individual needs, matched with the best locally available provision.

This funding is a one-off allocation in response to schools’ limited opening to some pupils due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

What you can spend it on

We expect school and college leaders to identify the most effective and best value solution(s) available locally to support their year 11 cohort into post-16 settings.

This could include:

backfilling a staff member as a ‘transition specialist’ to organise activities and act as a mentor/advocate for year 11 pupils over the summer and/or during the autumn term

extending the contract of existing ‘transition coaches’ or appointing new ones

engaging third sector organisations to provide engagement activities and/or expand existing transition programmes

providing some level of on-site support for the most at-risk pupils during the autumn term and preparing them for January entry into further education

Schools and colleges can fund activities tailored to an individual pupil or can pull together the funding into a package that supports wider groups of year 11s.

This funding is not for:

extending or re-opening school

providing additional school places or high needs funding

APs wishing to keep pupils on roll would need to negotiate this separately with commissioners.

Eligibility

Funding will only be available to the following settings with a year 11 AP cohort (sole or dual-registered):

pupil referral units ( PRUs )

) alternative provision academies and free schools

further education colleges offering alternative provision - these providers will need to pre-apply to access this funding

registered independent schools offering alternative provision - these providers will need to pre-apply to access this funding

hospital schools, including those that are PRUs , AP or special academies, foundation or community special schools, and those registered as independent schools

Where a pupil attends more than one AP setting, only the setting where the pupil is sole or dual-main registered is eligible for funding.

What you’ll get

We will provide AP settings with up to £750 for each year 11 pupil on their school or college roll, to support these young people to transition into sustained post-16 destinations and to avoid becoming NEET .

You can use this one-off funding from now until the end of the autumn depending on individuals’ needs.

Funding will be allocated to cover actual costs of activities undertaken up to these per-year-11 student limits:

sole-registered - £750

dual-registered (either main or subsidiary) - £375

We will only cover the additional costs actually incurred, up to the limits, when putting in place additional intervention packages to mitigate the increased risks of year 11 pupils unsuccessfully transitioning to post-16 provision.

Accessing the funding

We are asking schools and colleges to make the necessary payments from their existing budgets and record these in line with local finance policies.

We will publish further guidance on the process for informing us of the additional costs incurred in supporting year 11 pupils into post-16 settings. We will also publish a claims form.

Schools and colleges will need to submit by the end of January 2021:

a record of additional activities undertaken

the unique pupil numbers ( UPNs ) and registration status of pupils taking part in these activities

FE colleges and independent schools

FE colleges and independent schools will need to pre-apply to access this fund by submitting:

a short expression of interest ( EOI )

) a letter from commissioners confirming the number of current year 11 pupil placements and pupils’ eligibility for the fund

This will allow us to confirm that these settings are eligible for funding before any costs are incurred.

EOIs and commissioner letters should be sent to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. by 20 July 2020.

Payments

Payments will be made to reimburse providers for the per-pupil costs they apply for up to the limits, in January/February 2021.

Payment will be provided for any eligible intervention(s) and payment will not depend on the outcomes of the intervention(s).

Conditions of funding

Funding can only be spent by schools and colleges to support their existing year 11 cohort transition and remain successfully engaged in quality post-16 destinations.

Where they need to, AP providers will be eligible to claim up to the per-pupil limits.

Schools and colleges will need to provide assurance that costs are legitimate additional costs incurred within the parameters of this funding by taking necessary measures.

Before submitting your claim, your headteacher or school business manager should consider:

how you’ll keep records of all expenditure relating to the AP transition fund - as is usual with all spend, these records will be necessary for local audit arrangements

transition fund - as is usual with all spend, these records will be necessary for local audit arrangements your financial duties when submitting your claim, including signing your name against any claim

how you’ll show this income and the related expenditure when reporting your accounts

This funding is being provided under section 14 to 16 of the Education Act 2002. We reserve the right to audit the expenditure and will not provide funding for claims which have not been made in accordance with the guidance, in order to protect public spending.

We will use the data you submit as part of your claim along with census data to:

track claims

monitor the effectiveness of this fund

For the purposes of this fund, we are meeting Article 6(1)(e) of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). You can find out more about how we treat personal information in the personal information charter.

Enquiries

Please send any enquiries to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .