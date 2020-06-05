Guidance about funding extensions to initial teacher training (ITT) courses during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
This guidance is for:
- ITT providers
- ITT trainees
- headteachers
- school staff
- local authorities
- governing bodies
- appropriate bodies
It applies to:
- universities
- school centred ITT providers (SCITTs)
- local-authority-maintained schools
- academies and free schools
- pupil referral units
- independent schools
- sixth-form colleges
- further education colleges
It covers:
- eligibility
- trainee and provider funding
- how to apply