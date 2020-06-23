Open data tables detailing the activities of graduates who obtained qualifications during the academic year 2017 to 2018. Experimental statistics.

Documents

Higher education graduate outcomes survey UK: open data 2017 to 2018

Details

This experimental statistics release includes more detail on the activities of graduates than was published in the Higher Education Statistics Agency’s (HESA) graduate outcomes survey statistics bulletin on 18 June 2020.

The open data tables will be made available in two tranches, the first on 23 June 2020, and the second will follow in July 2020.

Published 23 June 2020