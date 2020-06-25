Statistics on pupils in schools in England as collected in the January 2020 school census.

Schools, pupils and their characteristics: January 2020

This release contains the latest statistics on school and pupil numbers and their characteristics, including:

  • age
  • gender
  • free school meals (FSM) eligibility
  • English as an additional language
  • ethnicity
  • information on school characteristics
  • information on class sizes

Infrastructure statistics team

Infrastructure statistics team

Ann Claytor 0370 000 2288

