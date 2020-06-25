Statistics on the size and characteristics of the schools' workforce in state-funded schools.

The number and characteristics of teachers, teaching assistants and other non-classroom-based school support staff, collected through the annual school workforce census.

The statistics include:

  • teachers’ salaries
  • qualifications
  • sickness absence levels
  • number of teaching vacancies

For secondary school teachers, we publish statistics on:

  • the curriculum subject taught
  • whether teachers have qualifications in the subjects they teach
  • the hours spent teaching by subject

Statistics from May 2010 onwards are available on GOV.UK. You can find our archived statistics on the National Archives. Note: the search function is not available on archived content so please use the filters on the left of each page.

Further documents analysing the teacher workforce are available.

  1. School workforce in England: November 2019
  2. School workforce in England: November 2018
  3. School workforce in England: November 2017
  4. School workforce in England: November 2016
  5. School workforce in England: November 2015
  6. School workforce in England: November 2014
  7. School workforce in England: November 2013
  8. School workforce in England: November 2012
  9. School workforce in England: November 2011
  10. School workforce in England: November 2010 (provisional)
  11. School workforce in England: January 2010
Published 4 October 2013
Last updated 25 June 2020 + show all updates

