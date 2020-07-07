Find out how to pay an Ofsted invoice in relation to your independent school.

Which invoices

You can use this service to pay any Ofsted invoice for your independent school.

What you will need

To use this service, you will need the following information from your invoice:

  • the invoice number
  • the security token

Pay your invoice

You will be using the same service childcare and social care providers use to pay their Ofsted invoices.

Published 7 July 2020