An evaluation of the framework for inspecting local areas’ special educational needs and/or disabilities services

Ofsted evaluation report looking at how the area special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) framework is being implemented and its perceived impact on children and young people with SEND.

This report evaluates the fidelity of the framework’s implementation and explores views on the impact of the framework on services for children and young people with SEND. We find that the inspections allow us to collect good evidence on how well areas identify children and young people with SEND and assess and meet their needs. The joint working between inspectorates allows us to get a holistic picture of education and health provision, though there is a need for a greater emphasis on social care in future inspections.

The accompanying commentary from Ofsted’s Chief inspector, Amanda Spielman discusses the challenges facing the SEND system, along with Ofsted and CQC’s role going forward.

