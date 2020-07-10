Ofsted Board meeting papers and minutes from 2020.

Ofsted Board minutes: 12 February 2020

The Ofsted Board meets at least 4 times a year and is responsible for setting the strategic priorities, targets and objectives for Ofsted and overseeing its corporate governance.

It is also responsible for ensuring that the work of Her Majesty’s Chief Inspector (HMCI) is carried out efficiently and effectively, encouraging improvements, and focusing on those using the services that Ofsted inspects and regulates.

You can see papers from other years in the Ofsted board meeting collection.

