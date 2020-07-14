How the government funds apprenticeships in England, including details of funding bands and the apprenticeship levy.

Documents

Apprenticeship funding in England (from August 2020)

PDF, 320KB, 22 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Apprenticeship funding for employers who do not pay the apprenticeship levy from January 2020

PDF, 175KB, 6 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Apprenticeship funding in England (from April 2019)

Ref: DFE-00061-2019PDF, 224KB, 13 pages

Apprenticeship funding in England (from August 2018)

Ref: DFE-00156-2018PDF, 208KB, 16 pages

Apprenticeship funding in England (from May 2017)

Ref: DFE-00194-2016PDF, 392KB, 23 pages

Details

These policy papers set out how the government funds apprenticeships in England, dating back to reforms that were introduced in May 2017.

Each paper explains the apprenticeship funding policy that applies to apprentices that started after a specific date.

  • ‘Apprenticeship funding in England (from August 2020)’ applies to apprentices who started after 1 August 2020

  • ‘Apprenticeship funding for employers who do not pay the apprenticeship levy (from January 2020)’ outlines changes to the way employers who do not pay the levy arrange their apprenticeships

  • ‘Apprenticeship funding in England (from April 2019)’ applies to apprentices who started after 1 April 2019

  • ‘Apprenticeship funding in England (from August 2018)’ applies to apprentices who started after 1 August 2018

  • ‘Apprenticeship funding in England (from May 2017)’ applies to apprentices who started after 1 May 2017 up to 31 July 2018

Read the equality assessment of the effect that this apprenticeship funding system will have on groups with ‘protected characteristics’ (for example a disability).

Read the latest apprenticeship funding guidance.

Read the latest apprenticeship funding rules

Published 17 May 2018
Last updated 14 July 2020 + show all updates

  1. Added 'Apprenticeship funding in England (from August 2020)'.

  2. We've added the new document: apprenticeship funding for employers who do not pay the apprenticeship levy. This outlines changes to the way employers who do not pay the levy arrange their apprenticeships.

  3. Added 'Apprenticeship funding in England from April 2019'.

  4. First published.

    Advertisement

    Universal infant free school meals (UIFSM): 2020 to 2021
    Resources
    Published allocations and conditions of grant for the 2020 to 2021 aca
    Universal infant free school meals (UIFSM): 2019 to 2020
    Resources
    Published allocations and conditions of grant for the 2019 to 2020 aca
    Online Repayment Service - you talked, we listened
    Resources
    A blog by David Wallace, Deputy CEO of the Student Loans Company Very