The qualifications Education and Skills Funding Agency will fund to support economic recovery following the COVID-19 outbreak.

Documents

List of level 2 and level 3 qualifications included in the high value courses for school and college leavers: a one year offer for 18 and 19 year olds

ODS, 43.1KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

The Chancellor has agreed a package of measures to boost skills and support the labour market to recover from the COVID-19 outbreak. The package will:

  • support young people at added risk of unemployment and help them access training to boost their employability
  • sit alongside the guidance already issued for further education colleges

On 8 July 2020, the Chancellor announced exceptional funding as part of the wider COVID-19 skills recovery response. We are prioritising getting young people into work, an apprentice or other work-based training. Where these are not available, this is an offer of additional one-year courses in high value subjects to prevent students aged 18 and 19 from becoming NEET (not in employment, education or training).

Published 16 July 2020