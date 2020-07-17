How Ofsted will work with other organisations.
Protocol between Ofsted and the Ministry of Defence, Directorate of Children and Young People
Protocol between Ofsted and local authorities on sharing information about childcare providers
Protocol between Ofsted and the MOD and its approved organisations with regard to childcare provision
Protocol between Ofsted and Women's Aid Federation of England
Protocol between Ofsted and fire rescue services
Protocol between Ofsted and building control departments
Protocol between Ofsted and local authorities on information sharing about childcare providers
Environmental health departments
Protocol between Ofsted and local authority children services
Protocol between Ofsted and LSCBs
Working arrangements for childcare protocols between Ofsted and other organisations to ensure working practices are consistent with the role and responsibilities of the appropriate organisations.
Protocol between Ofsted and the Ministry of Defence updated 17 July 2020; Protocol between Ofsted and local authorities on sharing information about childcare providers updated 17 July 2020; Protocol between Ofsted and the MOD and its approved organisations with regard to childcare provision updated 17 February 2020; Women’s Aid Federation protocol updated 23 November 2016; Protocol with fire rescue services updated 24 January 2018. The other protocols are for reference only.
Last updated 17 July 2020 + show all updates
Updated the 'Protocol between Ofsted, the Ministry of Defence and the Directorate of Children and Young people' and the 'Protocol between Ofsted and local authorities on sharing information about childcare providers'. Converted documents to a more accessible format.
Updated 'Protocol between Ofsted and the MOD and its approved organisations with regard to childcare provision' to a more accessible format, adding links to legislation and clarifying processes.
Minor updates to the protocol between Ofsted and fire rescue services: contact details and minor amendments to reflect changes in terminology.
Minor updates to contact and address details.
Published today: updated Women’s Aid Federation protocol. There are updates to Ofsted’s organisational structure and contacts details, new terminology and reference to childminder agencies.
First published.