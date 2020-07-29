Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding Agency for academies, schools, colleges, local authorities and further education providers

Documents

ESFA Update further education: 29 July 2020

HTML

ESFA Update academies: 29 July 2020

HTML

ESFA Update local authorities: 29 July 2020

HTML

Details

Items for further education

Informationlatest information on coronavirus (COVID-19)
ReminderFE teacher training grants and bursaries for 2020 to 2021 academic year
ReminderJuly financial collection from colleges deadline
Information2019 to 2020 adult education budget (AEB) reconciliation
Informationsupplementary bulletin to the college accounts direction and post-16 audit code of practice
InformationESFA procurement opportunity launching soon for providers to access additional funding to deliver 19 to 24 adult education budget (AEB) funded traineeships
Informationhigh value courses for school and college leavers: a one year offer for 18 and 19-year-olds
Information16 to 19 tuition fund
Information16 to 19 study programme guidance for 2020 to 2021
Informationversion 2, ESFA adult education budget (AEB) funding and performance management rules 2020 to 2021
Informationindividualised learner record (ILR) funding returns guidance for 2020 to 2021
Informationapprenticeship service new employer agreement
Informationqualification achievement rates (QARs) for 2019 to 2020

Items for academies

Informationlatest information on coronavirus (COVID-19)
InformationAcademies Accounts Direction supplementary bulletin
Informationbudget forecast return 3 year (BFR3Y) 2020
Informationhigh value courses for school and college leavers: a one year offer for 18 and 19-year-olds
Information16 to 19 tuition fund

Items for local authorities

Informationlatest information on coronavirus (COVID-19)
Informationhigh value courses for school and college leavers: a one year offer for 18 and 19-year-olds
Information16 to 19 tuition fund
Informationversion 2, ESFA adult education budget (AEB) funding and performance management rules 2020 to 2021
Informationindividualised learner record (ILR) funding returns guidance for 2020 to 2021
Informationqualification achievement rates (QARs) for 2019 to 2020
Published 29 July 2020