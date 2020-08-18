Following a consultation we have changed our statistical methodology for reporting on inspection outcomes, and this document analyses the impact of those changes on the data.
Changes to Ofsted’s statistical reporting of inspection outcomes for state-funded schools: main findings
Changes to Ofsted’s statistical reporting of inspection outcomes for state-funded schools: main findings
Changes to Ofsted’s statistical reporting of inspection outcomes for state-funded schools: main findings
Changes to Ofsted’s statistical reporting of inspection outcomes for state-funded schools: data, charts and tables
Changes to Ofsted’s statistical reporting of inspection outcomes for state-funded schools: historical datasets
Changes to Ofsted’s statistical reporting of inspection outcomes for state-funded schools: pre-release access list
These statistics of state-funded schools inspections in England consist of:
- main findings in HTML, pdf and word format
- tables, charts and individual provider-level data in Excel format
- historical datasets created using new methodology in Excel or ODS format
- pre-release access list in pdf format
Official statistics are produced impartially and free from political influence.
Last updated 18 August 2020
Replaced the document 'Changes to Ofsted’s statistical reporting of inspection outcomes for state-funded schools: historical datasets'. The total number of pupils on the 31 August 2016 tab was from 2017. The dataset has been updated to correctly show the total number of pupils from 2016. For the vast majority of schools the difference in the number of pupils shown is minor.
Minor change to 2010 to 2015 historical data slice in the historical datasets file.
First published.
