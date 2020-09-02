Guidance for residential educational settings with international students under the age of 18 entering and travelling to the UK.

Documents

Coronavirus (COVID-19): guidance for residential educational settings with international students under the age of 18

HTML

Details

This guidance is for owners and managers of boarding schools in England. It contains advice on the collection, transfer and isolation of students aged under 18 entering the UK and travelling to a named boarding school or a named household.

It covers guidance on:

Earnings adjustment statement (EAS) 2020 to 2021
Resources
Information about how to claim funding for some types of learning adju
Ofsted privacy notices
Resources
Our privacy notices set out what data we collect, what we do with it,
Creating a culture: a review of behaviour management in schools
Resources
Tom Bennettâ€™s independent review on behaviour in schools and strateg

  • what to do when students arrive in the UK
  • travel corridors
  • the first 14 days in the UK
  • after the first 14 days in the UK
  • what to do if students in residential settings develop coronavirus (COVID-19) symptoms
Published 2 September 2020