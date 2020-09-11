A financial notice to improve issued to Royston Schools Academy Trust by the Education Funding Agency.

Documents

Financial notice to improve: Royston Schools Academy Trust

PDF, 121KB, 6 pages

Letter to close financial notice to improve: King James Academy Royston

PDF, 119KB, 1 page

Details

This letter and its annexes serve as a written notice to improve financial management, control and governance at Royston Schools Academy Trust.

A second letter, sent on 8 September 2020 to King James Academy Royston (formerly Royston Schools Academy Trust), confirms this FNtI is closed as King James Academy Royston has transferred to Diamond Learning Partnership Trust, and the trust is being formally dissolved.

Published 8 August 2014
Last updated 11 September 2020 + show all updates

  1. We have updated this page to add a letter to close the financial notice to improve for the Royston Schools Academy Trust.

  2. First published.

