Strategic School Improvement Fund: eligibility criteria for emergency funding

In the event of an emergency, we will consider applications to the Strategic School Improvement Fund to support an individual school, as opposed to a group of schools, if the supported school meets the eligibility criteria for emergency funding referenced on this page. For more details on the emergency fund, please see the guidance page, Strategic School Improvement Fund: emergency funding.

Published 21 April 2017
Last updated 24 September 2020 + show all updates

  1. Updated eligibility criteria in item EE3 of the 'eligibility criteria for emergency funding' document.

  2. First published.

