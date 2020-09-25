The schools adjudicator’s admission objection decision about Islamia Primary School.

Decision references: ADA3721 / ADA3722

Type of decision: objections to admission arrangements – partially upheld

School type: voluntary aided

School phase: primary

Local authority: Brent Council

Admission authority: governing board

Published 25 September 2020