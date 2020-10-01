Call to join our new programme for young people of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Are you a citizen of Bosnia and Herzegovina, between 18 and 29 years old, committed to improving yourself, and helping to build a better BiH?

If you answered yes, we have an opportunity for you!

The British Embassy Sarajevo is starting a new programme to engage with young people across BiH, as we want to hear your voices, to discuss the issues you deem important and to help you develop as leaders and role models.

The British Ambassador’s Youth Advisory Group is a group of 10 individuals that will work closely with the British Ambassador, and other Embassy staff, over a ten-month period (from October 2020 to July 2021). It will include monthly meetings, presentations and discussion groups. It will be held entirely online, on a voluntary basis, without any financial remuneration. After completion of the programme, members will receive a personal letter of recommendation signed by the Ambassador.

To become a member, the primary requirement is to have energy and ideas. You will also need to be available throughout the duration of the programme and have a level of English that will allow you to follow and contribute to discussions.

Would you like to join the British Ambassador’s Youth Advisory Group?

Then send your application to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. by 11 October.

It should include following personal details: name, surname, date of birth, place of residence, and answers to these two questions (maximum 400 words per answer):

  • how do you as an individual make an impact on your community, country or the world at large? List examples of your activities, initiatives, projects, organizations that you have been involved with. Additional links or online materials are most welcome
  • name a single pressing issue, trend, question or a challenge that young people are facing in BiH and propose a potential solution for it

Selection of participants will be overseen by the British Ambassador, and will aim for broad diversity of location and background.

Published 1 October 2020