Proposals to modify the assessment requirements for GCSEs in modern foreign languages in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Consultation description

We are consulting on temporary changes to the subject level conditions and requirements which set out the way in which GCSE qualifications in modern foreign languages (MFL) must be assessed. The changes will have effect for qualifications taken in summer 2021 only.

The proposed changes are to implement the policy decisions we published on 3 August 2020. We summarised the changes we intended to make for GCSE qualifications in modern foreign languages as follows:

  • remove requirement for assessments to use words outside of vocabulary lists and permit glossing where necessary whilst maintaining the level of knowledge and accuracy needed for the highest grades
  • make the spoken language assessment an endorsement reported on a 3-point scale (pass, merit and distinction) against common assessment criteria - to be assessed by teachers during the course of study
  • permit exam boards to include an additional optional question in the writing assessment which would enable students to focus on fewer themes in their writing

Audience

This consultation may be of interest to:

  • regulated awarding organisations
  • teachers of modern foreign languages

This is a technical consultation which explains the changes we propose to make to subject level conditions to implement the policy decisions we took following public consultation. In many cases, technical consultations are of interest only to awarding organisations who are well placed to evaluate the effect of detailed changes to the conditions.

The changes we are proposing include the introduction of criteria to assist teachers to assess students’ spoken language. It is important that teachers and others have the opportunity to comment on the criteria we have proposed and for that reason we have decided to consult publicly on the proposed changes to the subject level criteria.

Documents

Proposed changes to Conditions and Requirements for the assessment of GCSEs in 2021 (modern foreign languages)

Ref: Ofqual/20/6685PDF, 301KB, 14 pages

Proposed GCSE Subject Level Conditions and Requirements for Modern Foreign Languages and Certificate Requirements (2021)

Ref: Ofqual/20/6684PDF, 602KB, 47 pages

Published 12 October 2020