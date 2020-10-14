National, regional and local level results and data tables for England from the employer skills survey 2019.

Employer skills survey 2019 England data tables

Employer skills survey 2019 England data tables

Employer skills survey 2019 LEP data tables

Employer skills survey 2019 LEP data tables

Employer skills survey 2019 LEA data tables

Employer skills survey 2019 LEA data tables

Employer skills survey 2019 LEA summary data tables

Employer skills survey 2019 LEP summary data tables

Survey findings for England in the form of data tables at national, regional and local levels.

Findings for other areas of the UK are on employer skills survey 2019.

Underlying data sets will soon be available through the UK Data Service.

