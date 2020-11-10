Post-16 pathways at level 3 and below

Experimental statistics on young peoples’ transitions from education to work in England.

This analysis describes students’ pathways through post-16 education and their transitions into work.

It uses data from the longitudinal education outcomes (LEO) study and focuses on students who left education at level 3 or below.

It shows:

  • the proportion of students who experience difficult transitions into work, and cycle between work, education and benefits, or are long-term not in education, employment or training (NEET)
  • qualification pathways at level 2 and level 3 that are associated with successful transitions into work
Published 10 November 2020