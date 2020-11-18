Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding Agency for academies, schools, colleges, local authorities and further education providers.

Items for further education

InformationTraineeships Framework for Delivery 2020 to 2021 - information for employers and education providers
Information16 to 19 funding regulations update for coronavirus (COVID-19) and impact on planned hours for 2020 to 2021
Informationqualification achievement rates (QARs) and achievement volumes
InformationNational Apprenticeship Awards 2020
InformationFind Apprenticeship Training redesign
Informationcampaign to recruit next Further Education Commissioner – deadline this Friday

Items for academies

Informationupdated 2020 to 2021 dedicated schools grant allocations
Information16 to 19 funding regulations update for coronavirus (COVID-19) and impact on planned hours for 2020 to 2021
Information‘Something’s Not Right’ campaign

Items for local authorities

Informationupdated 2020 to 2021 dedicated schools grant allocations
Information16 to 19 funding regulations update for coronavirus (COVID-19) and impact on planned hours for 2020 to 2021
Information‘Something’s Not Right’ campaign
