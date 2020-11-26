Findings from a four-stage survey of teachers and senior leaders exploring flexible working practice in schools.

Documents

Exploring flexible working practice in schools: final report

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-115-4, DFE-RR1083PDF, 1.22MB, 66 pages

Exploring flexible working practice in schools: pilot school summaries

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-116-1, DFE-RR1083PDF, 358KB, 25 pages

Exploring flexible working practice in schools: research appendix

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-117-8, DFE-RR1083PDF, 438KB, 28 pages

Exploring flexible working practices in schools: literature review

Ref: ISBN 978-1-78105-975-3, DFE-RR862PDF, 1.13MB, 82 pages

Exploring flexible working practice in schools: interim report

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-012-6 , DFE-RR913PDF, 1.32MB, 76 pages

Details

This mixed-methods research project presents information on:

  • the uptake of flexible working in schools
  • the benefits and challenges of flexible working
  • ‘what works’ to effectively embed flexible working practices in schools

These findings are from 2018 to 2019, prior to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Published 21 June 2019
Last updated 26 November 2020 + show all updates

  1. Added final report, pilot school summaries report, research appendix, and the previously published literature review.

  2. First published.

    Education and training statistics for the UK: 2020
    Resources
    Data on schools, attainment, qualifications gained, education expendit
    A level and other 16 to 18 results: 2019 to 2020 (provisional)
    Resources
    Provisional A level and other results for 16 to 18 year olds at the en
    Participation measures in higher education: 2006 to 2019
    Resources
    Participation measures in higher education between the academic years