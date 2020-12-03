Research investigating question paper predictability and the factors that influence this through a question prediction exercise.

Documents

Predicting predictability: Investigating question paper predictability and the factors that influence this through a question prediction exercise

Ref: Ofqual/20/6714/1PDF, 3.09MB, 82 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Predicting predictability: A briefing paper

Ref: Ofqual/20/6714/2PDF, 206KB, 7 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

This research looks at the predictability of school examinations and the distinction between ‘good’ and ‘bad’ predictability in this context.

These documents look at the potential impact on students of making changes to examination papers for summer 2021. It looks at many considerations, including the extent of teacher and student familiarity with the format of examinations.

Risk assessment methodology: initial teacher education
Resources
The risk assessment process that Ofsted uses to assist in scheduling i
Ofsted: phased return to inspections
Resources
Ofstedâ€™s return to inspection in 2021 will happen in phases, with no
Multiplication tables check: IT guidance
Resources
This guidance is to help schools prepare to administer the optional mu

Published 3 December 2020