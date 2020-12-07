An operational note for Her Majesty’s Inspectors carrying out inspections in state-funded schools from January 2021.

Introduction

On 17 March 2020, all routine inspections were suspended due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. Since then, teachers, headteachers and support staff have been stepping up to support pupils, families and the communities they serve. We know that this work continues.

We carried out interim visits to schools in autumn 2020. These enabled us to work with school leaders to fully understand the impact of COVID-19 and report on this as part of our national research programme. School leaders told us that they found these visits supportive, saying that the discussion with Her Majesty’s Inspectors (HMI) helped them to reflect on their priorities during this difficult time.

Building on this work, from January 2021, we will resume monitoring inspections of schools judged as requires improvement or inadequate. This is to ensure that leaders of these schools have the support they need and are focusing on what will help improve the school most in the current circumstances.

We will continue to carry out section 8 ‘no formal designation’ ( NFD ) inspections if we have significant concerns about any school.

This guidance sets out how both of these inspections will work.

The legal context

Both monitoring inspections and NFD inspections will take place at the discretion of Her Majesty’s Chief Inspector, using her powers under section 8(2) of the Education Act 2005.

Inspectors’ legal rights of entry and rights to consider and copy information under section 10 of that Act will apply.

As section 5 of the Act remains suspended, the power (under section 9 of the Act) to treat the monitoring inspections and NFD inspections as full inspections will only be used in exceptional circumstances.

How we will select schools

We will select schools for monitoring inspections in the normal way. This means inspecting schools:

that were judged as requires improvement at (at least) their last 2 consecutive section 5 inspections; those that have converted to an academy or have re-brokered since their last section 5 inspection will not receive a monitoring visit

judged as inadequate, including those subject to a live directive academy order; new schools whose predecessor was inadequate will not receive a monitoring visit

We may also carry out some monitoring inspections of other schools judged as requires improvement, at regional directors’ discretion and based on our risk assessment.

Section 8 NFD inspections will take place to follow up concerns about schools that are not necessarily in a category of concern but that have been brought to our attention through, for example, a qualifying complaint made to Ofsted about the school under section 11A of the Education Act 2005.

Length and timing of inspections

Monitoring inspections of schools judged as requires improvement and schools with serious weaknesses will normally last for 1 day.

Monitoring inspections of schools in special measures will usually last for last 2 days.

The lead inspector will discuss the start and end times of the day with the headteacher during the notification call. This is so that inspectors can avoid any staggered start or end to the school day.

Before the inspection

Notifying the school of an inspection

We will give notice of all monitoring inspections. The policies for notification are set out in the section 8 inspection handbook.

Requests for deferral

Visits will take place in person. If for any reason this is not possible, leaders may ask for the deferral of an inspection by making a request to the lead inspector during the notification call. We will not normally consider deferral requests if we receive them after 4.30pm on the day the school is notified.

On receipt of a request, the lead inspector must immediately contact the relevant regional duty desk. The regional director or their delegate will decide whether a deferral should be granted in accordance with our deferral policy.

Monitoring inspections

Preparation

The lead inspector will prepare for the monitoring inspection by reviewing the inspection history of the school and other relevant information in order to build a picture of what has been happening over time. This information includes:

the most recent section 5 inspection reports of the school

any performance information published since the last section 5 inspection

information from Ofsted Parent View

the school’s self-evaluation or brief summary, as appropriate; this should include any specific information about curriculum and governance

The lead inspector will seek to identify the barriers that appear to be preventing the school from either:

progressing to good, for schools judged requires improvement

coming out of a category of concern, for schools judged inadequate

The lead inspector will take into account the school’s context in identifying those barriers, including the impact of COVID-19 on the school. They will also use the school’s context to decide where to focus inspection activities. They will gather evidence about how quickly and effectively leaders, managers and those responsible for governance are identifying and eliminating barriers to improvement so that pupils receive the best possible quality of education at this time. The matters raised at the school’s previous inspection will provide inspectors with a useful starting point. However, schools are not expected to focus on these matters at the expense of the current challenges. Inspectors will be keen to hear schools’ reasons for any changes in their focus.

Focus

Monitoring inspections are about giving assurance to parents and being supportive of a school as it improves. They focus on the school’s work towards improving and do not cover the whole section 5 evaluation schedule. They also do not result in an inspection grade or a change to an existing inspection grade.

A monitoring inspection is therefore different to a routine section 5 inspection or a section 8 inspection of a good or outstanding school. Monitoring inspections are about HMI working with leaders and staff to identify where the school is in terms of its improvement, as well as identifying the factors that are leading to sustainable improvement and the barriers that are preventing it.

Inspectors will work alongside leaders during the inspection, providing the right level of challenge, at the right time, to support the school’s improvement.

All monitoring inspections will focus on:

discussing with school leaders and those responsible for governance whether the right actions are being taken for the school to be judged good or for us to remove the category of concern at its next section 5 inspection; this includes discussing whether actions have been reasonably delayed or altered by COVID-19 restrictions

how effectively the school is adapting its existing development planning to meet current challenges; inspectors will discuss with leaders what they had achieved by the start of the pandemic, where they are currently with their improvement plans and how they are getting back on track

matters that are particularly relevant at this time, such as the curriculum and its implementation (including remote education) and attendance, particularly of vulnerable pupils (including those with special educational needs and disabilities)

examining whether those responsible for governance are making an effective contribution to leadership and management and whether they are supporting/holding to account the school on its immediate challenges, balancing this against its improvement journey, in order to ensure that pupils receive a good quality of education

considering the impact of the support and challenge provided to the school, including from any external partners on school improvement

the effectiveness of safeguarding in the school (see paragraphs 14–22 of the section 8 inspection handbook

Monitoring inspections of schools judged requires improvement will also focus on:

identifying with the school any barriers to progress towards becoming a good or outstanding school

Monitoring inspections of schools with serious weaknesses will also focus on:

whether leaders continue to demonstrate convincingly that the school’s capacity to improve is increasing, taking into account the challenges of COVID-19

Activities

The activities to support monitoring visits are set out in paragraphs 133–136 of the section 8 inspection handbook.

We have taken advice from Public Health England about how to undertake our inspection activities safely. It will still be appropriate to carry out most inspection activity as inspectors will continue to take appropriate precautions. What precautions are needed will vary from school to school and activity to activity, but inspectors will always ensure that they are acting safely and within the clear guidance given. As is usual with monitoring inspections, we will not be carrying out our deep-dive methodology.

Inspectors will ensure that all activities are carried out within the COVID-19 guidelines. The lead inspector’s initial call with the school will include a discussion of the relevant COVID-19 restrictions, how inspectors can work effectively within the protective measures leaders have in place and what impact the restrictions have had on the school and its improvement work.

Considering schools’ progress

Monitoring inspections are not full school inspections. Inspectors will not apply the whole education inspection framework (EIF) nor come to any graded judgements.

Inspectors will look at whether actions taken by leaders are the right ones to work towards the school having a good quality of education in the future. To do this, they will need to understand the school’s curriculum and will consider the factors that contribute most strongly to an effective education and pupils achieving highly, as set out in the section 5 handbook.

Inspectors should understand the barriers preventing the school from being good or from having its category of concern removed. They will talk to school leaders about the improvements made, look at the previous section 5 inspection report and consider any relevant areas for improvement identified. Inspectors will not evaluate leaders’ actions during the spring and summer terms 2020 but will be interested to understand how the pandemic has affected the school, especially in terms of the pace of improvement.

Following initial conversations with leaders, inspectors will check whether the curriculum is improving. By getting a deep enough view of the current curriculum, inspectors can support the school to speed up improvement. Pointing out weak intent or ill-focused actions will help get the improvement journey back on track. Inspectors will be sensitive to the school’s context, especially the challenges presented by managing COVID-19. They will support schools to prioritise the right actions. It should be noted that, as is usual practice, we will not be using our deep dive methodology during monitoring inspections.

When a school has an area for improvement related to early years provision, inspectors should consider the limitations the pandemic may have caused and whether the school has relied on any disapplication of requirements, in line with the DfE’s disapplication guidance. Inspectors will also work with the school to identify what needs to change as a result of the new early years foundation stage reforms that will become statutory in September 2021.

Arriving at final judgements

In arriving at a final judgement, inspectors should review the school’s progress towards becoming good, or towards removing its category of concern, at its next section 5 inspection. Inspectors will consider the extent to which actions are helping or hindering that journey.

The lead inspector will make a single overarching judgement, using one of the statements set out in the section 8 inspection handbook. This will not be a graded judgement and will not change a school’s current grade.

Appointment of newly qualified teachers

The approach to the appointment of newly qualified teachers is set out in paragraphs 152–153 of the section 8 inspection handbook.

Safeguarding

Inspectors will follow the guidance set out in paragraphs 14–22 of the section 8 inspection handbook as regards safeguarding.

Feedback

During the inspection, the lead inspector will provide feedback to leaders about what they are finding. At the end of the inspection, they will give more detailed feedback. The policies on final feedback are set out in the section 8 inspection handbook. Attendance at the final feedback meeting may need to be limited or remote due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Inspections with no formal designation

The policies for NFD inspections are set out in the section 8 inspection handbook.

After the inspection

Reporting on monitoring inspections

Reporting will largely follow the policies set out in the section 8 inspection handbook, except as set out below.

Arrangements for publishing the report

Within 18 working days of the end of the inspection, we will write to the school, setting out in a draft report what inspectors found. This will have been quality assured. We may share the draft report or findings with other public bodies.

The school will have 5 working days to comment on the draft report, process and findings. We will consider all comments and we will respond to the comments when we share the final report with the school within a maximum of 30 working days after the visit, although it will likely be much sooner.

If the school wishes to submit a formal complaint, it will have until the end of the fifth working day after receiving the final report to do so.

We will normally publish the report on our reports website within 38 working days of the end of the visit. We may delay the publication of the letter if a complaint is being investigated.

Post-inspection surveys

Following the inspection, we will ask schools for feedback about the process through a survey. We provide details about how schools can share their views when we send the final report.

Quality assurance

We will monitor the quality of the inspection through a range of formal processes. We may visit some schools or remotely monitor evidence to quality assure the inspection. We will quality assure evidence bases and report.

The evidence base

The evidence base for the inspection will be retained in line with Ofsted’s retention and disposal policy. This is normally for 6 years from when the report is published. We may decide that retaining it for longer is warranted for research purposes.

Conduct and complaints

Inspectors must uphold the highest professional standards in their work and treat everyone they encounter during inspection fairly and with respect and sensitivity.

Inspectors must at all times adhere to the code of conduct for inspections. Any concerns and complaints during the visit will be handled in line with Ofsted’s complaints policy.

Incomplete inspections

We will apply our policy on incomplete inspections where appropriate.

Privacy notice

During an inspection, inspectors may collect information about staff and pupils by talking to them and by looking at documents and other recorded information. We will use this information to prepare the letter and as set out in our schools privacy notice.

