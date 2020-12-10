Findings from a one-off behavioural insights study to explore what improves motivation and engagement with technical education.

Documents

Behavioural insights and engagement with technical education

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-218-2, DFE-00214-2020PDF, 2.74MB, 116 pages

Details

This research comprised of 4 randomised controlled trials which provide information on the:

  • purpose-for-learning exercise before receiving careers and education information relevant to technical education
  • different parent or carer messages about technical education
  • application of labour market information to careers and education guidance for technical education
  • impact of government communications designed using behavioural evidence on the progression through levels of technical education for existing learners
Published 10 December 2020