Publications and documents related to the Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF), a system for recognising excellent teaching in higher education.
Independent review of TEF
Dame Shirley Pearce was appointed in November 2018 to conduct an independent review of the Teaching Excellence and Student Outcomes Framework (TEF).
Dame Shirley presented her report to the Secretary of State for Education in August 2019.
The Secretary of State for Education laid Dame Shirley’s report before Parliament in January 2021.
Her recommendations have been considered by the Secretary of State for Education and the government has provided a formal response.
- Independent review of TEF: report
- Research and analysis
- Government response to the independent review of TEF
- Policy paper
- Independent review of TEF: call for views
- Consultation outcome
- Higher education expert to review TEF
- News story
Policy papers
- Teaching Excellence Framework: lessons learned
- Policy paper
- Teaching Excellence Framework factsheet
- Policy paper
- Higher education: success as a knowledge economy - white paper
- Policy paper
Consultations
- Teaching Excellence and Student Outcomes Framework: subject-level
- Consultation outcome
- Teaching Excellence Framework: year 2 - technical consultation
- Consultation outcome
Guidance
- Teaching Excellence and Student Outcomes Framework specification
- Guidance
- Teaching Excellence Framework: subject-level pilot specification
- Guidance
- Teaching Excellence Framework: list of eligible providers
- Guidance
Research and analysis
- Evaluation of provider-level TEF 2016 to 2017 (year 2)
- Research and analysis
- Teaching Excellence Framework and informing student choice
- Research and analysis
- Teaching Excellence Framework: analysis of final award
- Research and analysis
- Teaching Excellence Framework: analysis of metrics
- Research and analysis
- Teaching Excellence Framework: highly skilled employment outcomes
- Research and analysis
- Teaching Excellence Framework: review of data sources
- Research and analysis
Press releases
- Universities opt in to the Teaching Excellence Framework
- Press release
- Teaching Excellence Framework moves forward
- Press release
- Professor Chris Husbands named as inaugural TEF Chair
- Press release
