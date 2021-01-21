Publications and documents related to the Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF), a system for recognising excellent teaching in higher education.

Independent review of TEF

Dame Shirley Pearce was appointed in November 2018 to conduct an independent review of the Teaching Excellence and Student Outcomes Framework (TEF).

Dame Shirley presented her report to the Secretary of State for Education in August 2019.

The Secretary of State for Education laid Dame Shirley’s report before Parliament in January 2021.

Her recommendations have been considered by the Secretary of State for Education and the government has provided a formal response.

Policy papers

Consultations

Guidance

Research and analysis

Press releases

Published 16 August 2016
Last updated 21 January 2021 + show all updates

  1. Added TEF independent review report and the government response.

  2. Added 'Evaluation of provider-level TEF 2016-17 (Year 2)' and documents for the independent review of TEF.

  3. Added the terms of reference for the independent review of TEF.

  4. Added 'The Teaching Excellence Framework and student choice' research.

  5. Added 'Teaching Excellence and Student Outcomes Framework: subject-level' consultation.

  6. Updated the framework specification and lessons learned. Added 'Teaching Excellence Framework: analysis of final award' and 'Teaching Excellence Framework: analysis of metrics'.

  7. Added 'Teaching Excellence Framework: lessons learned' policy paper.

  8. Added 'Subject-level pilot specification' document.

  9. Added 'Universities opt in to the Teaching Excellence Framework' press release.

  10. Added 'Year 2 specification', 'Highly skilled employment outcomes' and 'Review of data sources'.

  11. Added Teaching Excellence Framework factsheet to the collection.

  12. First published.

    Skills for jobs: lifelong learning for opportunity and growth
    Resources
    This white paper sets out reforms to post-16 technical education and t
    LA and school expenditure: 2019 to 2020 financial year
    Resources
    How schools and local authorities spent their funding on education, ch
    Updated cost estimates of TEF
    Resources
    Research which shows the latest cost estimates associated with the Tea

Contents