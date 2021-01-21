Research with higher education careers advisors to support the independent review of the Teaching Excellence and Student Outcomes Framework (TEF).

Documents

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-058-4, DFE-RR 928HTML

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-058-4, DFE-RR 928PDF, 1.69MB, 13 pages

Details

Findings from a survey about knowledge, use and views of the Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF), undertaken with 226 careers advisors (UK, EU and international).

Find out more about the independent review of TEF.

Published 21 January 2021