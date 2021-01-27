Equality, diversity and inclusion statement on how Ofsted's return to routine inspection activity enables us to fulfil the requirements of the Equality Act 2010.

Ofsted's phased return to inspection

This statement sets out Ofsted’s consideration of how our phased return to routine inspection activity enables us to fulfil the requirements of the Equality Act 2010, including the public sector equality duty (PSED).

Published 27 January 2021