Information for parents and carers about attending schools, nurseries and colleges in the spring term 2021.
What parents need to know about early years providers, schools and colleges during COVID-19
Information for parents and carers of children at:
- registered childcare providers (including nurseries and childminders)
- primary and secondary schools (including independent schools, maintained schools, academy trusts, free schools and special schools)
- colleges (for the purposes of this guidance ‘colleges’ means publicly funded sixth form and further education colleges, independent training providers and special post-16 institutions)
Last updated 24 February 2021 + show all updates
Changed the guidance document 'What parents need to know about early years providers, schools and colleges during COVID-19' to an accessible version.
Update 'What parents and carers need to know about early years providers, schools and colleges', up to and after the full reopening on 8 March 2021.
Updated sections on attending nursery, school and college, remote education, exams, asymptomatic testing and lateral flow tests, Ofsted inspections, entry tests for selective schools, food, and EHC plans.
This guidance has been updated following the PHE position statement on daily contact testing.
Added information about updates coming shortly.
Updated to reflect the new national restrictions that were introduced on 5 January 2021.
Updated to reflect announcements about the phased return of secondary schools and colleges and the use of the contingency framework in some primary schools.
Added information about tier 4 restrictions and returning in January 2021.
Updated the self-isolation period from 14 to 10 days from the day after contact with an individual who tested positive - in the 'self-isolation' and 'actions that nurseries, childminders, schools and colleges will take' sections.
Updated the information on primary assessments and GCSE and A Level exams in summer 2021, Ofsted inspections and exams for selective schools.
Updated to reflect the local restrictions, including changes to the sections on shielding, face coverings, school and college trips and extra-curricular activities. We have also added information about performances in schools.
We have updated this guidance to include information on the national restrictions by adding a 'national restrictions' section and updating the relevant information about face coverings, clinically extremely vulnerable children and extra curricular activities.
Added a link to the new national restrictions from 5 November guidance.
We have updated this guidance to include changes to information on self-isolation and shielding, who needs to get a test for coronavirus (COVID-19), face coverings, assessment and exams.
Updated information on alert levels.
Updated information about the use of face coverings.
We have added new information on school admissions. We have updated the information on travelling to and from nursery, childminders, school and college, education, health and care (EHC) plans, wellbeing, online safety and assessment and exams.
Removed 'What parents and carers need to know about nurseries, childminders, schools and colleges until August 2020' as now out of date.
Update to the transport section in the guidance for this summer term - 'What parents and carers need to know about nurseries, childminders, schools and colleges until August 2020'. These changes ensure consistency with guidance from the Department for Transport.
Added guidance for parents and carers about early years providers, schools and colleges in the autumn term.
We have added content on summer provision, school uniform and a package of support worth £1billion to support pupils to catch up. We have updated content on school meals and the Covid Summer Food Fund.
First published.