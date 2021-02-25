As part of the Student Loans Company's commitment to transparency, it publishes details of supplier spend.

Documents

January 2021 Transparency Supplier Spend

ODS, 40.1KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Details

SLC’s supplier spend is published monthly.

Consultation outcome: Consultation on alternative arrangements for the award of VTQs and other general qualifications in 2021
Resources
This consultation has concludedDownload the full outcomeDecisions on A
Open consultation: Regulatory arrangements for the awarding of vocational and technical and other general qualifications in 2020-2021
Resources
Summary Consultation on the detail of the VTQ Contingency Regulatory F
Detailed guide: Awarding of functional skills in 2021
Resources
Details, by awarding organisation, of the different assessment options

Published 25 February 2021