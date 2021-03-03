Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.

Prohibition order: Mr Anu Tester

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions himself. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher name: Mr Anu Tester

Teacher reference number: 1644589

Teacher’s date of birth: 17 March 1985

Location teacher worked: Gloucestershire, south west England

Date of professional conduct panel: 19 February 2021

Outcome type: Prohibition order

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Mr Anu Tester formerly employed in Gloucestershire, south west England.

Published 3 March 2021