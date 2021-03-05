Minutes for meetings of the Ofqual board that took place in 2020.

Documents

30 January 2020 Ofqual board minutes

PDF, 324KB, 8 pages

20 March 2020 Ofqual emergency board minutes

PDF, 27.8KB, 2 pages

25 March 2020 Ofqual board minutes

PDF, 487KB, 7 pages

1 April 2020 Ofqual emergency board minutes

PDF, 137KB, 3 pages

15 April 2020 Ofqual emergency board minutes

PDF, 150KB, 3 pages

22 April 2020 Ofqual emergency board minutes

PDF, 187KB, 4 pages

4 May 2020 Ofqual emergency board minutes

PDF, 184KB, 5 pages

13 May 2020 Ofqual emergency board minutes

PDF, 192KB, 6 pages

20 May 2020 Ofqual emergency board minutes

PDF, 202KB, 6 pages

3 June 2020 Ofqual emergency board minutes

PDF, 179KB, 5 pages

17 June 2020 Ofqual board minutes

PDF, 212KB, 7 pages

24 June 2020 Ofqual emergency board minutes

PDF, 132KB, 5 pages

30 June 2020 Ofqual emergency board minutes

PDF, 67.5KB, 3 pages

9 July 2020 Ofqual emergency board minutes

PDF, 138KB, 3 pages

23 July 2020 Ofqual emergency board minutes

PDF, 120KB, 4 pages

29 July 2020 Ofqual emergency board minutes

PDF, 163KB, 4 pages

4 August 2020 Ofqual emergency board minutes

PDF, 140KB, 4 pages

11 August 2020 12:45 Ofqual board briefing minutes

PDF, 133KB, 3 pages

11 August 2020 20:45 Ofqual board briefing minutes

PDF, 111KB, 3 pages

12 August 2020 Ofqual board minutes

PDF, 107KB, 3 pages

13 August 2020 Ofqual emergency board minutes

PDF, 110KB, 3 pages

14 August 2020 Ofqual emergency board minutes

PDF, 153KB, 4 pages

15 August 2020 Ofqual emergency board minutes

PDF, 113KB, 3 pages

16 August 2020 13:00 Ofqual emergency board minutes

PDF, 108KB, 2 pages

16 August 2020 17:00 Ofqual emergency board minutes

PDF, 118KB, 4 pages

16 August 2020 21:30 Ofqual emergency board minutes

PDF, 137KB, 3 pages

18 August 2020 Ofqual emergency board minutes

PDF, 113KB, 3 pages

23 August 2020 Ofqual emergency board minutes

PDF, 108KB, 2 pages

3 September 2020 Ofqual emergency board minutes

PDF, 176KB, 4 pages

16 September 2020 Ofqual board meeting agenda

PDF, 173KB, 3 pages

16 September 2020 - Acting Chief Regulator's Report

PDF, 194KB, 10 pages

16 September 2020 - The Board and its Committees

PDF, 121KB, 5 pages

16 September 2020 board minutes

PDF, 187KB, 7 pages

25 September 2020 Ofqual emergency board meeting agenda

PDF, 138KB, 2 pages

25 September 2020 Ofqual emergency board minutes

PDF, 114KB, 2 pages

15 October 2020 Ofqual emergency board minutes

PDF, 56.8KB, 2 pages

Details

Minutes for the Ofqual board meetings in 2020 are published on this page.

Additional information

Directions issued to the Chief Regulator of Ofqual

Published 22 October 2020
Last updated 5 March 2021 + show all updates

  1. Added board agendas, papers and minutes for meetings in September and October 2020.

  2. First published.