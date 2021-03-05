Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.

Documents

Prohibition order: Mr James Morley

PDF, 296KB, 17 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions himself. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher’s name: Mr James Morley

Teacher reference number: 3955407

Teacher’s date of birth: 6 March 1991

Location teacher worked: Billingham, north east England

Date of professional conduct panel: 16 February 2021

Outcome type: prohibition order

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with the Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Mr James Morley formerly employed in Billingham, north east England.

