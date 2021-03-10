Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons

Prohibition order: Mr David Moore

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions himself. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher’s name: Mr David Moore

Teacher reference number: 1065391

Teacher’s date of birth: 7 January 1981

Location teacher worked: London

Date of professional conduct panel: 15 February 2021

Outcome type: prohibition order

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with the Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Mr David Moore formerly employed in London.

Published 10 March 2021