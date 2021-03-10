Summary

Consultation on proposed changes to the assessment arrangements for GCSE French, German and Spanish

The Department for Education (DfE) has launched a consultation on proposed changes to the subject content requirements for GCSE modern foreign language (MFL) qualifications in French, German and Spanish. This means that we need to review and if necessary revise the assessment arrangements to ensure they reflect the aims and requirements of the changed content.

This consultation is open to anyone who may wish to respond but may be of most interest to:

  • awarding organisations considering offering revised GCSE MFL qualifications in French, German and Spanish
  • teachers of GCSE MFL qualifications, AS and A level MFL qualifications and those in wider education with an interest in GCSE MFL, such as FE and HE
  • schools, colleges and others who deliver GCSE MFL qualifications
  • students and potential students of future GCSE MFL qualifications

Revised GCSE qualifications in modern foreign languages

Revised GCSE qualifications in modern foreign languages

Published 10 March 2021