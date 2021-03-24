These documents set out our regulatory requirements for awarding organisations offering vocational and technical qualifications during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in 2020.
Notice under Condition VTQCov1.1(b): 24 March 2021
Ref: Ofqual/21/6767/6PDF, 91.8KB, 2 pages
Notice under Condition ExtVTQCov1.1(b): 24 March 2021
Ref: Ofqual/21/6767/5PDF, 62.9KB, 1 page
Extraordinary regulatory framework: Vocational and Technical Qualifications, COVID-19 Conditions and Requirements
Ref: Ofqual/20/6620/5PDF, 433KB, 35 pages
Extraordinary regulatory framework: Vocational and Technical Qualifications, COVID-19 Guidance
Ref: Ofqual/20/6620/6PDF, 300KB, 14 pages
Extended Extraordinary regulatory framework: Vocational and Technical Qualifications, COVID-19 Conditions and Requirements
Ref: Ofqual/20/6694/3PDF, 323KB, 14 pages
Extended Extraordinary regulatory framework: Vocational and Technical Qualifications, COVID-19 Guidance
Ref: Ofqual/20/6694/4PDF, 304KB, 13 pages
Notice under ExtVTQCov1.1.(b)
Ref: Ofqual/20/6718PDF, 165KB, 1 page
The Extraordinary Regulatory Framework (ERF) came into effect on 22 May 2020, the Extended ERF on 12 October 2020 and the notice in respect of extended project qualifications on 4 December 2020.
Extraordinary Regulatory Framework
We have now published a notice, which brings the ERF to a close for most purposes, however, we have kept some limited provision in place. This is for 2 reasons:
- So that learners who last year received calculated results (or who have deferred calculated results) will still be able to carry them forward into their qualification results in summer 2021.
- So that any appeal against a result issued under the ERF can continue.
We also require awarding organisations to keep a record of their decision making under the ERF for 3 years and to provide those records to Ofqual upon request.
Extended ERF
We have published a further notice, which brings the Extended ERF to a close for almost all purposes. ExtVTQCov1.3 will remain in force for the sole purpose of facilitating the requirement in the notice that awarding organisations must keep records of their decisions made under that framework for 3 years and to provide them to Ofqual upon request.
Extended Project Qualifications
The notice in respect of Extended Project Qualifications is no longer in force.
2021 qualifications
For conditions and requirements relating to awarding vocational and technical qualifications in 2021, please see the vocational and technical qualifications contingency regulatory framework (VCRF).
Last updated 24 March 2021 + show all updates
The ERF and EERF are now no longer in force except under some specific circumstances: so that learners who last year received calculated results (or who have deferred calculated results) will still be able to carry them forward into their qualification results in summer 2021; so that any appeal against a result issued under the ERF can continue; and to require awarding organisations to keep records of their decision making for 3 years.
Notice added to disapply ExtVTQCov1 to ExtVTQCov5 between 4 December 2020 and 31 March 2021 in respect of extended project qualifications
'Extended Extraordinary regulatory framework: vocational and technical qualifications' document added to reflect updated conditions as a result of consultation decisions on arrangements for the assessment and awarding of vocational, technical and other general qualifications in 2020 to 2021 – Part 2.
First published.