This statistical bulletin contains data on examination performance in Northern Ireland post-primary schools from 2020 to 2021. The data are taken from the Summary of Annual Examination Results (SAER) process, which collates summary school level examinations data and validates them with schools.

Statistics release cancelled

As the Minister of Education has agreed that the Summary of Annual Examination Results (SAER) process should be suspended, there will be no SAER statistical bulletin for the 2020/21 academic year, which was scheduled to be published in December 2021. It is currently envisaged that a statistical bulletin for the 2021/22 academic year will be published in December 2022. We will keep users updated of further changes via the Department of Education (NI) website.

