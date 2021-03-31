Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding Agency for academies, schools, colleges, local authorities and further education providers.

Documents

ESFA Update further education: 31 March 2021

HTML

ESFA Update academies: 31 March 2021

HTML

ESFA Update local authorities: 31 March 2021

HTML

Academic mentors programme grant: conditions of funding
The National Tutoring Programme (NTP) is to help support disadvantaged
Residential Bursary Fund: Guide for the 2021 to 2022 academic year
This guide provides information for institutions with 16 to 18 Residen
Residential Support Scheme 2021 to 2022 academic year
Guidance for all institutions with a 16 to 18 Residential Support Sche

Items for further education

Provider Relief Scheme (July to October 2020) – reconciliation returns
post-16 audit code of practice for 2020 to 2021
updated college accounts direction
16 to 19 funding allocation statements for 2021 to 2022
2021 to 2022 student financial support scheme guides published
get funding and support to set up a digital education platform
College Collaboration Fund (CCF) 
lower reconciliation threshold for Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA) grant funded providers for 2020 to 2021 academic year
ESFA funded adult education budget (AEB), 16 to 18 traineeships (for providers without 16 to 19 funding) and advanced learner loans (ALL) allocations for 2021 to 2022
academic mentor programme

Items for academies

academy funding allocation statements for 2021 to 2022
Academies Accounts Direction 2020 to 2021 published 
Condition Data Collection (CDC) 2
early career framework (ECF) reforms
get funding and support to set up a digital education platform
2021 to 2022 student financial support scheme guides published
pupil premium 2021 to 2022 conditions of grant
funding rates and formula guidance for 2021 to 2022
National tutoring programme (NTP) academic mentors conditions of grant

Items for local authorities

updated 2021 to 2022 dedicated schools grant (DSG) allocations and high needs place numbers
consistent financial reporting framework 2021 to 2022
16 to 19 funding allocation statements for 2021 to 2022
Condition Data Collection (CDC) 2
early career framework (ECF) reforms
get funding and support to set up a digital education platform
2021 to 2022 student financial support scheme guides published
pupil premium 2021 to 2022 conditions of grant
lower reconciliation threshold for Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA) grant funded providers for 2020 to 2021 academic year
ESFA funded adult education budget (AEB), 16 to 18 traineeships (for providers without 16 to 19 funding) and advanced learner loans (ALL) allocations for 2021 to 2022
funding rates and formula guidance for 2021 to 2022
National tutoring programme (NTP) academic mentors conditions of grant
Published 31 March 2021