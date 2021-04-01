Training materials on leadership and implementing the Prevent duty in the higher education sector

The leadership challenge: the Prevent duty for governing bodies and senior leaders in HE (Powerpoint presentation)

The leadership challenge - the Prevent duty for governing bodies and senior leaders in HE: notes for trainers

These materials can be used to provide training for:

  • members of boards
  • trustees
  • proprietors
  • senior leaders and managers

These training materials cover the leadership challenge in implementing the Prevent duty in the higher education sector. They’re in the form of a presentation with trainer’s notes for delivery in online or face-to-face settings.

By the end of this component participants will have explored and evaluated the leadership challenges in meeting the requirements of the Prevent duty, including:

  • the expectations of senior leaders and of governing bodies as set out in the general Prevent duty guidance
  • proportionality and ensuring that any action is consistent with the general purposes of higher education, including with the principles of academic freedom and with institutional values in particular
  • the requirements of the monitoring framework and the relative roles of senior managers and governing bodies
Published 1 April 2021