Details of free level 3 qualifications available to eligible adults and the colleges and training providers who are currently able to offer free places.

Documents

List of free level 3 qualifications available to eligible adults

HTML

List of colleges and training providers able to offer free places for level 3 qualifications

HTML

Details

These lists provide details of:

  • which level 3 qualifications are available for free to eligible adults aged 19 or over
  • colleges and training providers across England who are currently able to offer free places to eligible adults for these qualifications

Find out how to apply for a free course and if you’re eligible

Information is also available for:

  • colleges and training providers about the National Skills Fund and how to add qualifications to the list
  • employers about this offer and other support available through the Plan for Jobs
Published 1 April 2021
Last updated 29 July 2021 + show all updates

  1. Added qualifications including in hospitality and catering, highlighted by 'added July 2021' in qualification title field.

  2. Added Bury College, Hopwood Hall College, LTE Group, Mantra Learning, Trade Skills Development Centre, Ashley Hunter, PeoplePlus Group Limited, Standguide Limited, Discover Training CIC Ltd, Free2Learn, The Oldham College, The Training Brokers Limited and The Trafford College Group to the list of colleges and training providers able to offer free places for level 3 qualifications.

  3. Added The Education Training Collective, Hartlepool Borough Council, Stockton Borough Council, Darlington Borough Council, System Group and ITEC North East to the list of colleges and training providers able to offer free places for level 3 qualifications.

  4. First published.

    Students in Clearing urged to apply now for student finance
    Resources
    Chris Larmer, Executive Director, Operations, urges students using Cle
    City of London Academy
    Resources
    The schools adjudicatorâ€™s admission objection decision about City of
    Common transfer file 21: specification
    Resources
    Technical documents for software suppliers for common transfer file (C