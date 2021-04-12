Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons

Documents

Prohibition order: Mr Spencer Radford

PDF, 341KB, 26 pages

Details

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions himself. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher’s name: Mr Spencer Radford

Teacher reference number: 9458092

Teacher’s date of birth: 18 February 1972

Date of professional conduct panel: 24 March 2021

Outcome type: prohibition order

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with the Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Mr Spencer Radford.

Teacher misconduct panel outcome: Mr John Wiseman
Resources
Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.Doc
Teacher misconduct panel outcome: Mr Iain McDowall
Resources
Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasonsDocu
High needs provision capital allocations
Resources
Local authority funding to support the provision of new places for chi

Published 12 April 2021