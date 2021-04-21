Summary

We are seeking views on the proposed guidance as part of the general qualifications alternative awarding framework.

We are seeking views on proposed guidance as part of the General Qualifications Alternative Awarding (GQAA) regulatory framework.

The proposed guidance relates to arrangements for reviews and appeals and covers:

  • the learner’s right to a review and appeal
  • grounds of appeal
  • procedural and administrative errors
  • academic judgement
  • correcting results

We are seeking views on the proposed guidance only. We are not seeking views on the underlying policy decisions, which we explained in our analysis and decisions documents in relation to our consultation on how GCSE, AS and A level grades should be awarded in 2021, or on the Conditions and Requirements, which we explained in the decisions document in relation to our technical consultation on the general qualifications alternative awarding framework.

The General Qualifications Alternative Awarding Framework: Guidance (HTML)

The General Qualifications Alternative Awarding Framework: Guidance

