A financial notice to improve issued to Energy Coast University Technical College.

Financial notice to improve: Energy Coast University Technical College

Letter to lift a financial notice to improve: Energy Coast UTC

This letter and its annex serve as a written notice to improve financial management, control and governance at Energy Coast University Technical College.

A second letter was sent to Energy Coast UTC on 27 April 2021 to lift the financial notice to improve.

Published 31 March 2017
  1. We have updated this page to add a letter to lift the financial notice to improve issued to Energy Coast UTC.

  2. First published.

