We are consulting on the arrangements for non-exam assessment (NEA) and fieldwork activities in some GCSE, AS and A level subjects that will be undertaken by students taking exams in summer 2022. We are making our proposal in the context of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

We are seeking views on our proposal that we carry forward changes agreed for summer 2021 for some subjects to take account of any public health restrictions relating to coronavirus (COVID-19) that might be in place during the next academic year.

  • non-exam assessments in dance, design and technology, drama (and theatre), film studies, food preparation and nutrition, media studies, music, music technology, and physical education (PE)
  • fieldwork activities in geography, geology and environmental science
  • assessment of speaking skills in GCSE modern foreign languages (MFL)
  • assessment of spoken language in GCSE English language

We are seeking views specifically on arrangements for the GCSE, AS and A level subjects set out above, and would invite respondents to confine responses to this consultation to those subjects only.

We are not seeking views on other subjects at this time, although we recognise that students, teachers and exam boards may have views about them. Further information and, where necessary, consultations on any proposed changes to other GCSE, AS or A levels will follow.

We will read all responses to this consultation, but will not include in our analysis any responses about subjects that are not the focus of this consultation.

Consultation: Arrangements for non-exam assessment and fieldwork requirements for students entering qualifications in 2022

Ref: Ofqual/21/6786HTML

Consultation: Arrangements for non-exam assessment and fieldwork requirements for students entering qualifications in 2022

Ref: Ofqual/21/6786PDF, 454KB, 46 pages

Published 14 May 2021