Information about employing disabled people and how the Disability Confident employer scheme can help your business.

Disability Confident is creating a movement of change, encouraging employers to think differently about disability and take action to improve how they recruit, retain and develop disabled people.

Being Disability Confident is a unique opportunity to lead the way in your community, and you might just discover someone your business cannot do without.

It was developed by employers and disabled people’s representatives to make it rigorous but easily accessible, particularly for smaller businesses.

Become a Disability Confident employer

Guidance on employing disabled people and people with health conditions

Guidance about renewing your Disability Confident status

Guidance about how to complain

Published 8 July 2014
Last updated 24 May 2021 + show all updates

  1. Added guidance about how to renew your Disability Confident status to the Collection page.

  2. Added 'Disability Confident: how to complain' to the collection page.

  3. Added 'Disability Confident and CIPD: guide for line managers on employing people with a disability or health condition' to the collection page.

  4. Added links to list of service providers and employers that have signed up.

  5. Added guidance about how to sign up to the Disability Confident employer scheme.

  6. Added a link to the registration form.

  7. Updated Disability Confident partners list.

  8. Added Gloucester City Council case study and Cornish Maid cafe case study and video.

  9. Added National Grid case study and video.

  10. Added case study for Transport for London.

  11. Added a list of organisations that Disability Confident has as partners.

  12. Added email address to get in touch about the Disability confident campaign.

  13. Added 5 case study videos about people with a disability at: Ernst & Young, Dennings Solicitors, McDonald's, Rank Group and Chartwells.

  14. First published.

    Teacher misconduct panel outcome: Mr Christopher Aitken
    Resources
    Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.Doc
    Renew your Disability Confident status
    Resources
    Guidance about how to renew your Disability Confident status. Contents
    Â£51 million for councils to support care leavers
    Resources
    New funding to extend support to care leavers and proposals launched t

Contents